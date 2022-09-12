GIJ-SRC Elections: Osman Abubakari-Sadiq to contest External Affairs Commissioner position

Osman Abubakar Sadiq; GIJ-SRC, EXCOM, hopeful

Fast-rising award-winning student Journalist, Osman Abubakari-Sadiq is set to contest the upcoming Students' Representative Council elections of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ-SRC).

Known for his prolific writing skills, the humanitarian will be contesting for the Office of the External Affairs Commissioner (EXCOM) of the GIJ-SRC, the branch of the executive arm mandated to oversee the welfare of students externally.

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq is a political activist, a writer and a student journalist, and undoubtedly one of the most known and popular names in GIJ owing to his hard work, hunger for results, tenacity and ability to speak truth to power.

In a statement to declare his intentions, Osman noted that “over the years, the office of the External Affairs Commission has been relegated to simply facilitating the issuance of birth certificates, driver’s licenses and or passports for students, which in most cases, the student do not even get while in school."

He adds “the constitutional duty of the commission goes beyond that act, and it is time to proactively and strategically reposition the office to represent the hopes, objectives and aspirations of students externally.”

Mr. Osman holds certificates in Understanding Elections and Civic Responsibility, Responsible Leadership on Transparency and Good Governance, and Community Journalism: Basic Principles for Effective Storytelling, all from

the Young African Leaders Initiative Network. He’s currently pursuing a degree in communication at GIJ and a certificate in Strategic Digital Marketing at Great Lakes Executive Learning.

He is the aide to the PRO of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council and has worked with a number of organizations including Wipe-Away Foundation, Youth Arise Ghana, Shea Wrestling GH and Events, RAD Communications, Tourism Aid Ghana and a volunteer reporter at Nkilgi FM. He’s the owner of Osman TV, an online channel dedicated to broadcasting audio-visual content.

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq was adjudged the best Student Journalist at the National Students’ Awards in 2020.

Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is set to go to the polls this semester to elect new leaders