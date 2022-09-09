U/E/R: Shea nut pickers, honey collectors, herdsmen and others cause of bush fires – Forestry Commission

The Upper East Regional Forestry Manager Emmanuel Yeboah said research has shown that some of the wild bushfires in the Upper East Region are caused by shea nut pickers, honey collectors, charcoal burners, herdsmen, and farmers themselves.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Mr. Yeboah pointed out that the majority of these identifiable groups captured above engaged in such activities intentionally or ignorantly.

“In the five Northern Regions, bush fire is a major problem. Because we have a long dry period of about eight months, the late part of October, November, and December are all dry periods. Uncontrolled grazing, mostly for the herdsmen, when the grass is too dry, they will set fire to pave way for new vegetation to come for their animals. Farmers, some of them before they farm want to set fire so that they burn the grass and farm the land. Some of them when they are farming, they don’t use tractors they use bullocks. So they also set fire and when they set fire and is not control, it goes beyond certain boundaries and the grains around will all get burnt,” he stated.

He further revealed that “research has shown that, some of these fires are set by people picking Shea nut and also honey collectors equally cause bush fire and the charcoal burners. So things that cause a fire if you don’t know them you will think that they are intentionally causing harm. Then, there is what we call a conflict of interest. Because it interests them to get survival. When they do this, it affects everything even the trees that we have planted."

The Forestry Commission said they are doing their best to sensitize communities on the effect of bush burning in the region.