Rulers must not cause pain with their decisions

07.09.2022

I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you through the power of God. At that MIDNIGHT hour, who will you call? What is your MIDNIGHT hour request? This year who do you intend to call? And what is the purpose for that MIDNIGHT call? In the midst of turmoil who is your defence? At that MIDNIGHT hour do you have that person to turn to? THERE IS THE NEED FOR THAT MIDNIGHT PERSONALITY. AND JABEZ CALLED ON THE GOD OF ISRAEL.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, Jabez had a ready-made request “Oh, that you would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that your hand would be with me, and that you would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain! This year we need the blessings of God to be enthroned on our rightful thrones. God must enlarge our territory in other to rule with power and authority. JEHOVAH must keep us from evil men and women who may be envious because of the blessings of God. AND AS DIVINE RULERS WE MUST NOT CAUSE PAIN WITH DECISIONS WE TAKE.

III. MY BELOVED SISTER AND BROTHER, the good news is that God shall grant our request. So God granted Jabez what he requested. Jabez called on God and his prayer was granted. Continue to call on God and He alone shall grant your request. Men will respond to the order from above to do good and not to harm you. Men who stand in your way shall be moved through divine directives. WE MUST DEPEND ON GOD AT ALL TIMES AND AT THE RIGHT MOMENT OUR REQUEST WILL BE GRANTED.

IV. BELOVED BRETHREN, and at midnight Paul and Silas prayed and sang praises unto God in prison. They were in prison not for any crime but doing the work of God. They had every reason under the sun to complain about why God allowed them to be arrested and imprisoned but they chose another way to make their case. You have every reason to complain about the seeming neglect but get on your knees and petition God. This is a DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED revelation sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Pray and sing praises at midnight and let the other prisoners hear you.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - See, I have set you this day over nations and over kingdoms, to pluck up and to break down, to destroy and to overthrow, to build and to plant

PRAYER: LORD I will depend on thee at all times. At my midnight hour, I will call on thee. Lord this year let your will be done in my life through Christ Jesus name I pray Amen.

REF: I Chronicles 4:10

Acts 16:25-34

I Samuel 3:11

Jeremiah 1:10

