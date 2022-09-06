We're ready to vote against NPP If our roads aren't fixed — Residents of Sokoban

Hundreds of residents of Sokoban in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region on Monday, August 29 2022 took to the streets to demonstrate against bad roads in the area.

The demonstrators who were clad in red bands amidst protest songs blocked the main roads linking both Kumasi and Atwima Kwawoma.

The police had a hectic time controlling the situation.

Speaking to a section of the media after the demonstration, the Assemblyman for the Area Hon Kwadwo Boateng said all the roads linking the township are in bad shape making life difficult for them.

He lamented the rampant accidents in the area leading to many avoidable deaths.

Hon Kwadwo Boateng cited that in July this year alone the residents of Sokoban witnessed two fatal accidents due to the bad nature of the roads.

The Assemblyman has as a matter of urgency called on the government to fix the deplorable roads which is affecting the economic activities of the indigenes and those in the adjoining communities.

The angry residents have threatened to block any politician from campaigning in the area for the 2024 elections if their roads are not fixed.

They also vowed to vote against the New Patriotic Party if government fails to fix their roads before the elections.