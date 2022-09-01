Police arrest two suspects of Amenfi Rural Bank robbery; pursue others

The Ghana Police Service has assured that all gang members of the Upper Amenfi Rural Bank robbery incident at Jukwa near Wassa Akropong will be arrested to face the law.

A gang of five attacked the bank on June 27, disarmed the security guard on duty, assaulted two of the bank staff, and made away with an unspecified amount of money and a pump action gun.

The robbers also shot one other person who attempted to mount a roadblock to prevent them from escaping.

When the robbers realised they were being pursued by the police, they set their vehicle ablaze and abandoned it hoping that would prevent the police from tracking them.

Through the combined effort of the Western, Ashanti, and the Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorates over an eight-week period, two of the suspected robbers have been arrested in the Ashanti Region.

“The Police have arrested two men, suspected to be part of a gang of armed robbers who attacked the Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Jukwa near Wassa Akropong on 27th June 2022.

“The suspects, Tahiru Issaka alias Red and Yahuza Mohammed were arrested at hideouts in two different locations in the Ashanti Region on 25th August 2022. One other person, who was shot during the operations and died later, was identified by the two suspects as Gafar Ziyech Abdul alias Stone, the leader of the gang,” parts of a Police statement have said.

The Police confirm that after the arrest, they retrieved four vehicles including the one that was set ablaze and abandoned by the robbers, a motorbike, two pistols, and a quantity of ammunition.

The two suspects are currently in custody and helping the police with investigation in the pursuit of the other gang members.