Fire guts Bawku West District Assembly building

Fire has destroyed portions of the Bawku West District Assembly building in the Upper East Region.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8:00pm.

Several documents, computers, printers, shockers, fans, ceilings, tables and chairs, louvres and other belongings were destroyed.

Modernghana News’ reporter, Atubugri Simon Atule said firemen responded promptly to the distress call and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The District Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Ahmed Tahiru expressed shock at the inferno.

He said almost all the two offices belonging to the non-formal education unit have been destroyed.

"I am very sure some of the cables are weak and need replacement. I have ever experienced or heard a noise of electric sound and scent in my office and called my engineers and they checked and said all was right.

"Let's all wait for the appropriate authorities to submit their findings and we take it from there," he stated.