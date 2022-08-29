We will collaborate with national security to keep extremists away - Border residents

Some residents in border communities at the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed readiness to collaborate with security operatives to keep extremists away.

They said the partnership between them and the security agencies was key in countering security threats of violent extremism and cross-border crimes, prevalent in the Sub-region, to guarantee the security of all.

Mr Gabriel Ayitey, the Assembly member of Duta, a border electoral area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the area comprised communities with several unauthorised border crossing points designated as “Pillars” hence the need to collaborate to ensure security.

He said those times when security matters were the sole responsibility of security agencies were long gone, adding; “We now see ourselves as part of the national security architecture. Border security officials, especially, the Immigration Service, engage us on Ghana's immigration laws and what is expected of us as opinion leaders.”

“The recent attack in Togo is very fresh in our minds and we're watchful and monitoring our environment for any suspicious groups/activities to alert security agencies to save ourselves, Ketu South and Ghana from these threats.”

“We're not taking these security issues lightly because of the nature of the borderline. I go round to talk to my electorates that it's in our own interest to allow security officers at the unapproved routes to work. This is important so that if these extremist groups should enter Ghana, it must not be from the country's eastern border.”

Mr Kwashie Akorsu, the Chairman of Aflao “Beat Nine” Motor Riders, assured of the willingness of members to continue to collaborate with the security agencies in the interest of the Municipality and the country.

He said leadership had, on some occasions, shared training they received with the members on the threats of violent extremism and terrorism and ways to prevent them, and expressed the hope that it would go a long way in fighting the threats.

Alhaji Ibrahim Iddrisu, a resident of Dzatakope “Pillar 6B” in the Duta Electoral Area, said while community folks were vigilant and ready to play their parts to prevent terrorists from entering, much was expected of the chiefs, opinion leaders and security agencies, especially the police, to swiftly act on any report’s community members give.

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, and Chairman of the Municipal Security Council assured that the Assembly was alert and nothing would be left to chance in securing Ghana's eastern frontiers from external aggression.

GNA