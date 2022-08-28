Grave clothes of disappointment must give way in order to get appointments

28.08.2022 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, hear thou the WORD OF GOD, the dead man Lazarus came out, of the grave with his hands and feet wrapped with strips of linen, and a cloth around his face. Jesus said to them, “Take off the grave clothes and let him go.” The grave close of the old nature must be replaced in order to live the new status. THE GRAVE CLOTHES OF DISAPPOINTMENT MUST GIVE WAY IN ORDER TO GET AN APPOINTMENT.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, Christ is ordering you today, to unwrap from the grave clothes and go, for you cannot go ahead with those clothes on. The old state of singlehood must be put behind to enjoy your marriage. The old way must give way to the new nature, no one can serve two masters. One must give way in order to experience the positive way. Get loose and let go, it is time to let go. It is time to part ways. DIVORCE AND EVICT YOUR OLD BAD HABITS AND ACCOMMODATE, CONCENTRATE, AND BUILD A NEW WAY OF LIFE.

III. COURAGE BROTHER, it is time to let go of the pains of yesterday, let go of the failures, and depart from the grave for you are a resurrected being. You must separate yourself from unproductive ventures, relationships, habits, and movements. It is your decision time for no man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve both God and mammon. WHAT IS YOUR DECISION? SEEK FOR HELP ON HOW TO LET GO.

IV. COURAGE SISTER, let go and you shall be free indeed. Sometimes the path of surrendering turns painful initially. Other times it may get lonely, and that’s why many are afraid to let go. But when you let go and let God lead, you leave room for Him to move exceedingly abundantly in your life. This is DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED ENCOURAGEMENT sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Who is truly in control of your life? The old nature or the new man? Or you are attempting to serve two masters? GOD INDEED CARES, TAKE THAT STEP TODAY.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - let go and all things shall work together for your good according to God's purpose for your life.

PRAYER: SOVEREIGN LORD, I commit that brother who needs your help to let go into your hands for strength to take that first step. LORD today I join that sister on her knees for empowerment to part ways with the grave clothes and leave the graveyard. LORD today I pray that you touch many through your word to rededicate their lives to you only through Christ Jesus’ name I pray AMEN.

REF: John 11:14

Matthew 6:24

Romans 8:28

