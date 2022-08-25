A/R: Gynecologist dies in accident at Anwiaso

25.08.2022 LISTEN

A gynecologist at the St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu in the Central Region, Dr Patrick Yamoah has died in an accident at Anwiaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

The gynecologist was reported to have been travelling from Assin towards Kumasi on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, when the accident occurred.

Class FM’s Central Regional Correspondent Nana Tawiah reported that the Gyenecologist who had two successful surgeries that day, partied with Nurses at the hospital.

At about 3pm, however, he left the hospital for Kumasi.

The victim, who is also a lecturer at the Cape Coast Medical School while travelling in his Nissan Versa vehicle, with registration number, AW-1514-22, collided head-on with a fuel tanker with registration number, GT-8679-22, travelling from Wassa Akropong towards Assin Fosu.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker driver was driving on top speed.

“He nearly almost killed a tricycle rider, popularly known as pragyia, at Asokwa Junction, so we are not surprised about the accident,” an eyewitness stated.

The doctor died instantly.

His body has since been deposited at the New Edubaise Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The driver of the fuel tanker has since been arrested by the Adansi Anwiaso Police Command.

Source: classfmonline.com