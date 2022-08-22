Paul Adom-Otchere is like my junior brother, I forgive him - KKD

Ace broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known by his initials KKD, has responded to criticisms levelled against him by the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere.

In an interview on Onua FM‘s Maakye on Monday, August 22, KKD said he would not want to engage his “junior brother” in any media tussle but he forgives him for all the rants on his evening show last Thursday.

Mr Adom-Otchere, who is also the board chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited , took on KKD for criticising the Finance Minister on GTV’s morning show.

Mr Adom-Otchere said Ken Ofori-Atta had not engaged in any conflict of interest situation as alleged by KKD on the state broadcaster.

Asked about his response to Mr Adom-Otchere, the world acclaimed smooth-talker said: “Paul is my junior brother and so I won’t speak about him. Whatever he has said, I forgive him.”

He, however, disclosed how the award-winning broadcaster attended a programme he – KKD – hosted at Movenpick Ambassador hotel in the company of a woman who was not his lawfully wedded wife.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana