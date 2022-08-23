Ketu North: Canada Grace Mission supports Afife community

Canada Grace Mission, an NGO from Canada has supported schools in Afife, a community in the Ketu North municipality of the Volta region with some items.

The items include novels, notebooks, pens and pencils, erasers and sharpeners.

The beneficiary schools include Afife RC Basic, EP Basic, Dziehe JHS, Nyiehe JHS and Afife Senior High Technical School.

Other items such as walkers, trekking poles, diapers, tourniquets, dressing tray, and medicines among others were also donated to Afife Health Centre to help mitigate the numerous challenges the nurses face in their line of duties.

The police service also benefited from the support as they received some support.

Mr and Mrs Patrick Francis, Jamaica-born Canadians who are the sole founders of the NGO said they deemed it necessary to extend a helping hand to the people of Afife and its environs.

Mrs Patrick Francis added, "this is the first time we are in Afife and we are soo much happy and grateful about the way we are welcomed."

She said the agenda of Canada Grace Mission is to help individuals and groups of people through the provision of their basic needs.

"We came here through Madam Hajia Mercy Musah who happened to be a citizen of Afife, which we are much grateful to for her support and this is how we also decided to pay her by donating to the community," she added.

Madam Hajia Mercy Musah in her tune said she was only giving back to her community she benefitted.

She continued that the Canada Grace Mission led by Mr and Mrs Patrick has been kind to her and the community.

Togbi Adrakpanya VI,the Paramount Chief of Afife traditional area expressed his excitement over the support and applauded Mr and Mrs Francis Patrick for the kind gesture.

He pledged the schools and community health centres will make good use of the items for their own benefit.

He challenged other citizens of Afife who are capable to emulate the examples of Canada Grace Mission to bring more development to the area.

Mr John Dodoe, the Assembly member of the area expressed his excitement about the support. "Gestures like this are what we want, and we need to encourage our young ones to know the importance of supporting their own communities."

He added that the problems of the community are many and government cannot solve them alone.

He pleaded with Afife citizens both home and away to invite NGOs, philanthropists and individuals from near and far to support the community.