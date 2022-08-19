Ahanta Traditional Council statement on OSP v Labianca case unpatriotic, selfish - PFM Network

The Public Financial Network, Ghana (PFM Network) Upper East Regional Chapter has taken a swipe at the Ahanta Traditional Council (ATC) for attacks on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

At a press conference held in Takoradi in the Western region, chiefs of the Ahanta Traditional Council (ATC) jumped to the defense of Madam Eunice Asomah Hinneh and condemned the Special Prosecutor over his report on investigations into corruption allegations against Labianca Company Limited.

The report, which was released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor exposes some corrupt deals involving a Council of State Member Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company Limited and some officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the Tema port.

The OSP investigated alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in the context of evasion and valuation of duties on frozen and processed food products imported into Ghana between 2017-2021.

The case, according to the OSP involved some high-ranking officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Interestingly, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) managed to recover over GHC1 million GHC1,074, 627.15 from Labianca Foods in unpaid import duties.

The OSP has also called for wider investigations into Customs Division of the GRA and demanded a copy of Integrity plans to prevent corruption.

Below is a copy of the Network’s release:

PRESS RELEASE ON THE INTERFERENCE OF AHANTA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL ON THE OSP

PUBLIC FINANCIAL NETWORK, GHANA, (PFM NETWORK) UPPER EAST REGIONAL CHAPTER

The Public Financial Network, Ghana, (PFM Network) Upper East Region chapter, has noted with grave concern verbal attack on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and condemn same in no uncertain terms. At a press conference held in Takoradi in the Western region, chiefs of the Ahanta Traditional Council (ATC) jumped to the defense of Madam Eunice Asomah Hinneh and appealed to the president of the republic to consider her. The PFM Network is concerned due the potential damaging impact it could have on the fight against corruption.

Given the despicable cost of corruption to the efficient functioning of the economy and in times like this when Ghana is inundated with corruption tagging, we least expect that a supposedly key institution such as the chieftaincy will seek to destroy a laudable institution established by government to help in the fight against corruption. In case the Ahanta Traditional Council does not know, the PFM, Network, Ghana wishes to inform them that the intention by the president and for that matter the government, to establish the OSP was occasioned by the need to lessen the burden on existing anti-graft agencies and remove the institutional roadblocks that exist as hinderances to the fight against corruption.

In case they do not know how much stealing and looting of state funds cost the development of this country we are informing them that just on the tip of the iceberg, Ghana has lost GHC9.6 billion of public funds owing to corruption in the last three years and still counting. We therefor consider the unfortunate position of the ATC not only unpatriotic and selfish but borne out of ignorance.

Their singular action also suggests their resolve to sabotage and or undermine the independence of the OSP. Also, the call by the chiefs to His Excellency, the president to meddle in the mandate of the OSP merely on the basis of filial affection constitute and open form of corruption as their action could affect the independence of the OSP in the unlikely hood event that he decides to do their bid. Key among the OSP’s mandate is to investigate, and potentially prosecute cases of suspected wrong doing for which conflicts of interests exist. The president of the Republic has a responsibility by law to protect the people of Ghana which includes making sure that state funds are jealously protected for the development of this country. In that regard, the PFM Network, Ghana is strongly convinced that he will not yield to the whims of a selfish few

We think that the OSP has started firmly and soundly and provides hope that for the first time in our body politic, public institutions can be truly independent and effective if given the needed support, we therefore, call on the President of the republic to treat the position of the chiefs with disdain.

We urge all meaningful Ghanaians and corporate bodies to render the OSP all the support it needs to deliver on its mandate effectively.

SGND:

Milton Aberinga,

(UER Covenor)

0206662284, 0549494083