Warn them that if we don't change the direction we are bound to crash

19.08.2022

I. SON OF MAN, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore, hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me. You have been divinely appointed as the overseer of your household. You have the mandate to listen and pass the information to the people. Truthful information is what must be given. Information to wake the people up from their slumber. You are not only to pass the information but the mandate to give warnings. Give signals that we are drifting from our mandate. WARN THEM THAT IF WE DON'T CHANGE DIRECTION WE ARE BOUND TO CRASH. WARN THEM! SON OF MAN.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, God has put His WORD in our mouth to speak to the people to change. When I say to the wicked, ‘You shall surely die,’ and you give him no warning, nor speak to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life, that same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; BUT HIS BLOOD I WILL REQUIRE AT YOUR HAND. Are you speaking to the people? Are you warning or misleading them? You have a duty, speak to the wicked one to change. Run after those going astray they have the opportunity to change. Rescue the perishing, and care for the dying. If you fail GOD says that person will face the consequences of his or her actions but I JEHOVAH will hold you accountable for their blood. ARE YOU READY TO ACCOUNT FOR THE BLOOD OF THAT PERSON YOU ARE MANDATED TO WARN TODAY, BUT YOU HAVE PURPORTED IN YOUR HEART NOT TO DO IT?

III. PRECIOUS BROTHER however if you have warned the wicked and he does not turn from his wickedness or from his wicked way, he shall die for his wrongdoing, but you have saved yourself. Continue to speak the WORD, spread the GOOD NEWS, and the wicked will hear and repent. Today deliver yourself from the blood of the wicked. Today let your light shine before men that they give glory to God. Why are you sleeping? Watchman why are you in bed with criminals? Where is your trumpet? Blow the trumpet to warn the people. Don't you care if they perish? SOULS ARE PERISHING LET'S GET UP AND SEND THE GOSPEL LIGHT TO THEM.

IV. BELOVED SISTER, again, when a righteous man turns from his righteousness and commits iniquity, and I lay a stumbling block before him, he shall die; because you did not give him a warning, he shall die in his sin, and his righteousness which he has done shall not be remembered; BUT HIS BLOOD I WILL REQUIRE AT YOUR HAND. This is DIVINE CAUTION TO BE WATCHFUL message sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the Brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Knowing, therefore, the fear of the Lord, we persuade men. Let us earnestly continue to persuade men for the days are evil.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and he that winneth souls is wise.

PRAYER: Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence, and take not thy Holy Spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation, and uphold me with thy free spirit. Then will I teach transgressors thy ways, and sinners shall be converted unto thee, through Christ Jesus name AMEN

REF: Ezekiel 3:17-20

II Corinthians 5:11

Proverbs 11:30

Psalm 51:10-14

