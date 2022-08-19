ModernGhana logo
Ghana is true bastion of democracy – Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner

Ghana is true bastion of democracy – Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner
Outgoing High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, Kati Csaba, has described Ghana a true bastion of democracy and cooperation.

She stated that even though her tenure was short, she will continue to support Ghana’s vision for peace and progression especially in the area of human rights and security.

Ms Csaba said these when she paid a farewell call on the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba, on Thursday, 11th August 2022, following the completion of her duty tour in Ghana.

For his part, Mr Mbomba commended the High Commissioner on the work she has exhibited in strengthening the bilateral ties between Ghana and Canada in the areas of energy, agriculture, trade and defense.

He implored the High Commissioner to continue to champion the ideals of Ghana wherever she goes.

Mr Mbomba extended his best wishes to Ms Csaba in her future endeavours and assured her of Ghana’s determination to support her successor in further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Canada.

Source: Classfmonline.com

