GKMA Sanitation and Water Project: Ministry rolls out outreach programme in Kumasi

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has rolled out a day's reach-out event on the much-trumpeted provision of household toilet facilities under the GKMA Sanitation and Water Project.

Over 100 environmental officers drawn from various assemblies of beneficiary areas; Kumasi, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Old Tafo, Suame, Kwadaso, Ejisu and Asokore Mampong were spread across the Kumasi Central Business District on Friday 5th August 2022 precisely at the Kejetia market.

The focus was to interact with traders and passer-byes and educate them on what the initiative entails and ultimately enlighten them on the need to subscribe to the installation of a biodigester toilet facility within their respective households.

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Emmanuel Addai, Officer at Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources indicated that one of the aims of the project is to tackle open defecation; ultimately achieve SDG Goal 6 which is to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by the year 2030.

The household toilets provided under the project according to him are constructed at subsidized prices with a flexible mode of payment.

He therefore called on residents of all beneficiary areas to visit their assemblies for an affordable toilet facility.