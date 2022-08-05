‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ — Berla Mundi consoles Benard Avle over his wife's death

A female broadcaster with the Accra-based Media General has expressed condolences to Citi FM’s Bernard Koku Avle for her wife's demise.

In a tweet monitored by Modernghana News today, August 4, Berla asks God to comfort Bernard Avle and his entire family in their grief.

“Oh no!!! Bernard Avle. I’m so sorry for your loss. This must be the hardest thing to deal with…May God be with your family,” she wrote.

Bernard Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV lost his wife, Justine Avle

According to ModernGhana sources, his wife died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3.

The award-winning journalist, Mr. Avle host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV, married Justine in 2011.

They have five kids; four boys and a girl.

The last girl is only a few months old and was breastfeeding.