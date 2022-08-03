Prioritise giving — Christians told

Christians around the world particularly, Ghana have been told to see the importance of giving.

The practice is one of the surest means, a Christian can be guaranteed a successful life.

General Overseer of Revival Life Outreach Church Rev Ekow Eshun, gave the admonition last Sunday.

The occasion was the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a church auditorium for Father Love Sanctuary at Ahenema Kokoben, a suburb of Kumasi.

Father Love Sanctuary is an offshoot of Revival Life Outreach Church, whose congregants have been worshipping in a rented auditorium since its inception.

Rev Eshun intimated that giving is not only a spiritual exercise but a vehicle to get to God’s promise of a prosperous life for believers.

To this end, the General Overseer entreated Christians to develop the interest in giving to realise the abundance of God’s love.

The head pastor of Father Love Sanctuary Rev Eben Kwaku Dadson, who doubles as deputy General Overseer of Revival Life Outreach Church, expressed delight at the sod-cutting ceremony.

He was extremely glad because what started as a small dream some years back has now become a reality and that sooner than later the church will have its own auditorium.

Chairman of the project committee Mr Adubofuor called on members both home and abroad to continue donating towards the completion of the project.

The project which is expected to be completed within 24 months will have a spacious auditorium, administrative offices, modern car park, bungalows and stores.

Being constructed on a 10-acre land, the project will also have an auditorium for the children chuch (Sunday school).