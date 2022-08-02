Bust more resemblance of late President Mills pops up in Bolga

The former Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem has said a Bolga-based sculpturist has in his possession a bust of the late President Evans Atta Mills which he claims has more resemblance to the late President than what was erected at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.

The former Binduri MP noted that the recent bust at the renovated Asomdwe Park lacks quality.

Dr. Kuganab-Lem added that the bust is not a true representation of the late President and must therefore be replaced with the Bolga-made bust.

According to the former MP, the nice-looking bust was made in Bolgatanga in 2016 in honor of the late former President Mills.

He added that some young men in Bolgatanga came together and decided that following the late President's decent and exemplary life they formed an Atta Mills Virtues Club.

Mr. Kuganab-Lem indicated that the purpose of the club was to look critically at the late President's life, establish critical values he stood for and use them to guide themselves and generations to come.