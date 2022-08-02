Akufo-Addo to tour Upper East Region from August 4

President Akufo-Addo will tour the Upper East Region from August 4, 2022.

The Upper East Regional Communication Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Ayinbisa told Modernghana News the President should be expected in the region barring any last minute changes.

He said the President's scheduled visit is a resumption of his regular regional tours to engage people and abreast himself with happenings in the region.

According to him, on the 5th of August, the President is expected to commission a rice factory project in Fumbisi.

The President will join a mini durbar of chiefs and the people of Fumbisi after the commissioning of the project.

Peter Ayinbisa told this reporter that President Akufo-Addo will later dash to Navrongo where a mini durbar will be held by the chiefs and the people.

More soon...