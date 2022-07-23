Abu Jinapor donates 65 bags of rice, other food items to pre-tertiary institutions in Damongo

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Abu Jinapor on Friday, July 22, 2022 has donated food items to the three pre-tertiary institutions in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The donations were done at the premises of the schools on behalf of the lawmaker by the constituency executives of the governing NPP led by the chairman, Mr. Adam Braimah.

The items include 65 bags of rice, 35 bags of maize, 30 gallons of cooking oil, four bulls amongst others.

The gesture forms part of measures by the Damongo legislature to help solve food challenges in the schools.

Damongo Senior High School receives 20 bags of maize, 30 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil and two bulls.

Ndewura Jakpa Senior High and Technical School received 15 bags of maize, 30 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil and a bull.

The St. Anne's Girls Senior High School had 10 bags of maize, 15 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil and a bull.

In a speech, the constituency secretary of the NPP, Mr. Kadiri Abdul Rahman admonished the students to be focused on their studies and not make themselves prone to distractions.

According to him, Abu Jinapor wants life on campus to be better for them to enhance effective teaching and learning under a serene environment.

The constituency chairman, Mr. Adam Braimah also in a short speech urged the students to be inspired by the legislature and study hard to become great people in society.

Heads of the institutions after receiving the items expressed gratitude to Abu Jinapor for the kind gesture and prayed God to replenish his efforts.