ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

North Gonja DCE hands over furniture to education directorate

Education North Gonja DCE hands over furniture to education directorate
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The District Chief Executive for North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Adam Eliasu, has presented classroom desks to the North Gonja Education Directorate for onward distribution to schools within the District.

The 1,500 desks are targeted at eradicating the menace of pupils not having adequate furniture in the classroom.

The desks will create a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning to thrive thereby raising the standard of education in the area.

The DCE explained that the furniture will equip schools in the District with enough desks to improve learning outcomes.

According to him, he is committed to enhancing the standard of education in the area and will continue to provide all the necessary materials needed to advance and make education more attractive in the District.

He noted that plans are far advanced to procure more furniture to meet the number of students in the District.

He appealed to the Directorate to ensure that the beneficiary schools maintain the furniture to achieve the purpose for which they were procured.

Mr Clifford Ayirzoya, the North Gonja District Director of Education who received the furniture thanked the DCE for the kind gesture and pledged to ensure that they are put into good use.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Region CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Ga teachers to be recalled for posting to Accra next academic year – Henry Quartey
20.07.2022 | Education
400 bags of rice supplied to schools in need – Eastern Regional Minister
18.07.2022 | Education
GES cautions against imposition of fees, levies in schools
16.07.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line