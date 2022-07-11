KAPSA-AKUNINI GLOBAL builds science lab for KUMACA SHS

Kumasi Academy Past Students Association (KAPSA-AKUNINI GLOBAL) has put up an ultra-modern Science laboratory for Kumasi Academy Senior High School (KUMACA); a Ghana Baptist Convention Mission School.

The total cost of the monumental structure was given as GHs 9.6million and the acquisition of the aforesaid price value for the construction was realized through joint contribution from members of the association.

The Building and completion of the project underwent a duration of nine years and was commissioned on Saturday 8th July 2022.

The newly built laboratory adds up to other support offered to the school by members of the association which include a constructed bathhouse, a modern lavatory, provision of books and monthly support for teachers among others.

Present at the grand commissioning were the Ashanti regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Education Minister Yaw Adutwum, Founder and leader of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo, Peter Mac Manu (Board Chairman of COCOBOD) among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the Education Minister commended the association stating that the facility is not a regular science lab but rather a 21st-century STEM laboratory.

“All the schools across the country will be looking at your example. An example of an old students association that put up a top-level 21st century science laboratory,” he stated.

The vision of KAPSA-AKUNINI GLOBAL vis-à-vis the construction of the facility according to him adds up to government’s efforts in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) transformation.

He indicated further that about 30 percent of the student population of KUMACA enrolled in science will give the school a further boost.

He assured that the Ministry of Education will support the school with science equipment for it to become one of the STEM schools.

Yaw Adutwum continued that not only is government building new STEM schools but is also transforming existing schools to become STEM schools. “But since you (KAPSA-AKUNINI GLOBAL) have led the way, you have made the job easier. So making you one of the STEM schools is something I can commit to you today because you have already began…therefore as the Minster of Education I am going to consider you one of the STEM schools that the President wants to transform and build in the country”.

Ernest Yaw Anim, Auditor for the Association and Chairman for the commissioning in an interview with Modernghana news described the laboratory as the first of its kind in Ghana.

He said the association has considered coming up with other interventions including putting up facilities for other departments of the school.

Ernest Yaw Anim noted that the doors of KAPSA-AKUNINI GLOBAL are open for any Senior High School who wants to learn from them how they were able to put up such a monumental Science laboratory.