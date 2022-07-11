'Unless we see pay slip of appointees we can't trust you; their opulent lifestyle hasn't changed' — Prof. Gyampo on Akufo-Addo's 30% pay cut

11.07.2022 LISTEN

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana says he is interested in seeing more evidence regarding the pay cut announcement by President Akufo-Addo.

The Professor challenged the President to disclose the the current pay slips of his ministersto as prove of his statement.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, speaking at this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebration as a guest speaker, announced that given the current economic challenges in the country, the salaries of his ministers and himself have been cut.

According to the president, fuel coupons and the expenditure of his ministries have also been reduced.

He also called on Ghanaians to come together and help restore the ailing economy.

“We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties. The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended,” said President Akufo-Addo.

In response, Prof. Gyampo in a Facebook post on July 10 describes the President's statement as mere political talk since according to him the ministers are still living their luxurious lifestyles.

He insisted that Akufo-Addo must provide evidence to back his claim.

“Mr President, unless we see the pay slip of appointees, we are unable to trust the refrain that their salaries have been reduced by 30%. We live with them and know their opulent lifestyles haven't changed even in the days of hardship. We need evidence,” his post sighted by Modernghana News.