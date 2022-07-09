ModernGhana logo
Convert National Cathedral to Kayayei accommodation, vocational unit - NGSJF to Akufo-Addo

By Yahaya Alhassan
The President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr Yahaya Alhassan has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to convert the building of the National Cathedral into a vocational and housing unit to accommodate and provide training to the needy in society instead.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Alhassan, stated; “there are countless lives found in our big cities and God/Allah would prefer shelter for these homeless nursing mothers, girls, children and orphans than building a national cathedral.”

According to the NGSJF president, the appeal is in congruence with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto promise to provide accommodation for head potters (kayayei).

Mr Alhassan urged international donor countries and organizations to advise or suspend any support should Ghana continue the construction of the temple in the face of corruption, homelessness, poor roads, underpaid lecturers, flooded community etc.

He therefore called on the board of trustees to follow Dr. Mensa Otabil’s example and exit the project.

Read full statement below:

792022100924-pulwo0a442-gh-new

