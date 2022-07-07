My brother Akufo-Addo has stopped talking to me because I criticised his gov’t – Amoako Baah cries

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has revealed that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has refused to talk to him because he (Amoako Baah) criticized his administration.

“The president who is my brother has distanced himself from me because I criticized his government,” he said.

This, Dr Amoako Baah noted has led to many stalwarts in the party shying away from talking truth to power.

“I played a lot of role in ensuring the party led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo comes to power thinking that if the late J.B Danquah could not do it, his grandson who is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will do it”.

The former political science lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST) speaking on the Citizens Show hosted by Nana Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, July 7, 2022 expressed shock at how, in his view, the President’s character had changed.

“This is not the Nana Addo I know and diligently worked for with my own money,” he said.

He was quick to add that the president has been dishonest in his dealings with Ghanaians.

He added that the government for that matter the president has not been forthright in the decision to go to the IMF.

“We are in the ditch by going to the IMF… the Covid-19 pandemic and Russian-Ukraine war as the reason for going to the IMF beats logic,” he added.

Source: Classfmonline.com