Advocacy for women leadership not power struggle with men – DCD Director

Madam Nafisah Yahaya, the Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Community Development (DCD), has said the advocacy for women to take up leadership positions in the development space is not a struggle for power with men.

She said women represent a significant proportion of the country's population demographics and therefore should form part of the core of society's leadership.

Madam Yahaya said this during a She Leads Inter-generational Dialogue between Female Leaders and Girls and Young Women (GYWs) in Wa over the weekend.

The dialogue was organized by Community Aid for Rural Development (CARD Ghana) and the She Leads Social Movement under the She Leads Campaign which is being implemented in the Upper West Region with support from Plan International Ghana.

"Women leadership is not a struggle for power. We are not struggling for power. It is never a power struggle between men and women," she said.

She indicated that development is a collective responsibility and requires the participation of both men and women to attain a holistic growth of society.

She said the neglect or relegation of one, especially women, to the backdrop would make development one-sided since their perspectives do not get considered.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Charity Batuure said women should not be confined to their 'comfort zones' but challenge themselves to attain greater feats.

She said women should venture into positions or roles that are male-dominated but not female-forbidden and not only be interested in positions or roles that are, over the period, being considered feminine.

She cited that "women are mostly selected as secretaries to committees when they could actually be the chairpersons too and interestingly, the women could even perform better in the lead role than the men."

Madam Batuure further admonished women to invest in their skills by seeking opportunities for further education and continuous learning in order to become exceptional in whatever roles they find themselves.

The President of the Upper West Chapter of the She Leads Social Movement, Madam Felicia Baganiah said the dialogue was aimed that bringing experienced female leaders and rising female leaders and activists to a platform for learning and sharing.

In her opening remarks, the Acting Executive Director of CARD Ghana, Madam Ernestina Biney said the dialogue aimed to create a platform for uniting the efforts of female leaders and girls and young women (GYWs) in breaking barriers, building bridges, and creating a better future for all.

"To our young leaders, we believe in your potentials and your passion. We see the fire in your eyes and the desire to make a difference, and we are committed to supporting and empowering you to become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

"We will engage in open and honest conversations, share our stories and experiences, and explore the challenges and opportunities of our time," she indicated.

The dialogue saw in attendance queen mothers, women in civil society and civil service, and young women activists from across the Upper West Region.