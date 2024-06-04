SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS

Dr. Aliou Sylla, Secretary General of the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), has reiterated the importance of High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS and stressed the need for SAA’s efforts to end the pandemic and its commitment must attract support from influential leaders and donors.

He mentions some influential leaders, such as former US President George W. Bush Jr., who was at the 2011 International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) in Ethiopia; President Alassane Ouattara at ICASA 2017 in Cote d'Ivoire; and President Paul Kagame at ICASA 2019 in Rwanda.

Other high-profile personalities who have attended ICASA are Former Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza at ICASA 2021 Durban and President Filipo Nyusi, President of Mozambique, amongst other high-level dignitaries, have graced the ICASA platform over the years to facilitate high-level commitment and policy implementation.

Dr. Sylla stated during a cocktail dinner to climax the 32nd session of the Executive Board of the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) in Cotonou, Benin, last month, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana.

Among the invited guests, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic corps who attended the event were the Minister of Health of the Republic of Benin, Professor Benjamin Hounkpatin, and Madam Valentine Kiki Medegan, representing the Head of State for the Elimination of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Hepatitis, STIs, and Emerging Infections in Benin, amongst others.

The SAA Secretary General places emphasis on the relevance of ICASA in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Sylla mentioned the trend in ICASA and noted that the data indicates that over the past five conferences, participation has reached over half a million.

He also, during the SAA 32 Executive Board session, shared insights into ICASA and SAA Financial Reports by emphasizing the Financial Audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) exactly three months after every ICASA.

Dr. Sylla also provided a brief summary of how to host ICASA, acknowledged the very important role of public and private partnerships in organizing ICASA, and called on more future collaborations to support the organization of the conference.

Dr. Sylla provided future infrastructure plans for a proposed ultra-modern headquarters for the Society for AIDS in Africa and called on support from donor partners and African governments to make this project a reality.

He also underscored the comprehensive governance, impactful leadership, and significant contributions of ICASA and SAA in combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Mr. Néhémie Kakpo, on behalf of the Chairman of the Benin Network of Associations of People Living with HIV/AIDS, stressed the significance of bringing together all stakeholders involved in the fight against HIV in Benin and Africa at large.

He said since the first AIDS case in 1985, Benin has made continuous efforts against HIV; however, stigma and discrimination against vulnerable populations remain significant barriers, even in health facilities.

He urged the Minister of Health to intensify efforts to combat these issues, which are essential for achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

Mr. Kakpo recounted that in 2001, the African Union committed to allocating 15 percent of national budgets to health, a goal reaffirmed in 2023; unfortunately, up to date, Benin has not met this target.

He appealed to the Benin Minister of Health to fulfill the commitment, which he described as crucial for managing HIV effectively.

He also thanked the SAA Executive Board for their ongoing efforts and urged continued support to achieve an AIDS-free Africa by 2030.

Professor Morenike Ukpong, SAA Treasurer, who doubled as the Chairperson of the event, on behalf of the Society for AIDS in Africa, the President of Benin, the Health Minister, and other high-profile personalities attended the SAA 32 Executive Board session.

She also expressed her deep appreciation to the SAA Executive Board members, especially Dr. David Pagwesese Parirenyatwa, for their dedication, guidance, and invaluable leadership.

Prof. Ukpong thanked all distinguished guests, members of the diplomatic corps, and participants from across Africa for their strong mobilization and commitment to our cause.

She stated that continued collaboration was essential to achieving our goal of an AIDS-free Africa.