ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BoG constructing new multi-million dollar Governor’s residence – Ato Forson

  Mon, 03 Jun 2024
Headlines BoG constructing new multi-million dollar Governors residence – Ato Forson
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, has revealed that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is constructing a new multi-million dollar residence for its governor at the former site of the Bank of Ghana Clinic in Ridge, Accra.

In a post on X on Monday, June 3, the former Deputy Finance Minister expressed concerns over the demolition of the clinic, claiming it was done specifically to make way for the governor’s new residence.

Dr. Forson criticised Governor Ernest Addison for proceeding with the project despite the significant financial losses reported by the BoG.

He highlighted that the Bank of Ghana reported a massive loss in 2023, amounting to 150,000% of its stated capital.

He argued that such poor financial performance does not justify undertaking large-scale construction projects like the one currently in progress.

“In 2022, Bank of Ghana made a colossal loss of over 600,000% of its stated capital of GHS10 million. The Bank made another loss equivalent to 150,000% of its stated capital in 2023. Is this poor record of performance comparable to any central bank?

“Yet, apart from ongoing construction of a new HQ with about USD250 million, the Bank of Ghana is also building a new multi-million dollar residence for the Governor at where the Bank of Ghana Clinic used to be at Ridge in Accra.”

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP reaffirmed his position that the ongoing construction of the governor’s new residence is unwarranted given the Bank of Ghana’s current financial state.

He encouraged stakeholders to scrutinize such decisions to ensure that public resources are being used wisely.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

PIAC calls for increase in Ghanas oil production PIAC calls for increase in Ghana’s oil production

2 hours ago

Allow political parties to observe voter transfer exercise — Group tells EC Allow political parties to observe voter transfer exercise — Group tells EC

2 hours ago

BoG constructing new multi-million dollar Governors residence – Ato Forson BoG constructing new multi-million dollar Governor’s residence – Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Okada riders welcome Mahamas promise to provide hire-purchase electric motorbikes Okada riders welcome Mahama’s promise to provide hire-purchase electric motorbik...

2 hours ago

Ex-MMDCEs run to Bawumia for succour over unpaid end-of-service benefits Ex-MMDCEs run to Bawumia for succour over unpaid end-of-service benefits

2 hours ago

Dafeamokpor LGBTQ Application: High Court direct parties to file submissions Dafeamokpor LGBTQ Application: High Court direct parties to file submissions

2 hours ago

Carpenter jailed 15 years for robbing mobile phone Carpenter jailed 15 years for robbing mobile phone

2 hours ago

Gold for oil: Central Bank spends GH2.43 billion on petroleum import finance Gold for oil: Central Bank spends GH¢2.43 billion on petroleum import finance 

2 hours ago

Mobile money transactions increase to GHS1.91 trillion in 2023– BoG Mobile money transactions increase to GHS1.91 trillion in 2023 – BoG

4 hours ago

We're currently not doing a promotion which gives winners GHc9,368 — GOIL advises against scam We're currently not doing a promotion which gives winners GHc9,368 — GOIL advise...

Just in....
body-container-line