ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Okada riders welcome Mahama’s promise to provide hire-purchase electric motorbikes

  Mon, 03 Jun 2024
Politics Okada riders welcome Mahamas promise to provide hire-purchase electric motorbikes
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Okada Riders Association of Ghana has lauded the promise by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to establish an electric motorbike assembly plant in Ghana if he wins the 2024 general elections.

Addressing motor riders in Ashaiman, Mahama promised to provide electric motorbikes on a hire-purchase basis for Okada riders, stating that he is already in discussions with two assembly companies.

In an interview with Citi News, Michael Kofi Owusu, the National President of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana, expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to fulfil his promise, asserting that he has been consistent in providing opportunities to enhance their operations when he comes to power.

He said, “Ever since the man declared to give support to our business the man has been consistent with his words, and we believe that whatever he is saying he is going to do it. I am saying this because prior to the 2020 elections, the Vice President now promised that he would give us a car and after the election, we didn't hear from him again.

“But His Excellency former President [John Dramani Mahama] has been consistent with his words, and we could see that he is someone who understands our operations and having to listen to him very well we believe that he will do as he says.”

Michael Kofi Owusu further noted that several countries are already using electric motorbikes, so Ghana would not be the first to do so.

“Because of these electronic motorbikes we've been to Togo and some other places and they are using it. Most of them are using it. We believe that he will deliver his promise”.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

PIAC calls for increase in Ghanas oil production PIAC calls for increase in Ghana’s oil production

2 hours ago

Allow political parties to observe voter transfer exercise — Group tells EC Allow political parties to observe voter transfer exercise — Group tells EC

2 hours ago

BoG constructing new multi-million dollar Governors residence – Ato Forson BoG constructing new multi-million dollar Governor’s residence – Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Okada riders welcome Mahamas promise to provide hire-purchase electric motorbikes Okada riders welcome Mahama’s promise to provide hire-purchase electric motorbik...

2 hours ago

Ex-MMDCEs run to Bawumia for succour over unpaid end-of-service benefits Ex-MMDCEs run to Bawumia for succour over unpaid end-of-service benefits

2 hours ago

Dafeamokpor LGBTQ Application: High Court direct parties to file submissions Dafeamokpor LGBTQ Application: High Court direct parties to file submissions

2 hours ago

Carpenter jailed 15 years for robbing mobile phone Carpenter jailed 15 years for robbing mobile phone

2 hours ago

Gold for oil: Central Bank spends GH2.43 billion on petroleum import finance Gold for oil: Central Bank spends GH¢2.43 billion on petroleum import finance 

2 hours ago

Mobile money transactions increase to GHS1.91 trillion in 2023– BoG Mobile money transactions increase to GHS1.91 trillion in 2023 – BoG

4 hours ago

We're currently not doing a promotion which gives winners GHc9,368 — GOIL advises against scam We're currently not doing a promotion which gives winners GHc9,368 — GOIL advise...

Just in....
body-container-line