Obuasi Municipal Coordinating Director retires from public service

On Friday, May 31, 2024, members and staff of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly gathered to bid farewell to Mr. Stephen Tecku, the Coordinating Director, who retired after 23 years of public service.

The event was filled with mixed emotions as Mr. Tecku received an outpouring of love and appreciation for his hard work and exemplary leadership.

Mr. Tecku was honored with gifts, citations, praises, blessings, and words of exaltation. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng, Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, praised Mr. Tecku for his dedication and commitment to duty. Hon. Kwarteng highlighted Mr. Tecku's seven-year tenure as the Works Engineer for Obuasi, where he distinguished himself and contributed significantly to the Assembly.

Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, commended Mr. Tecku for his contributions to the municipality's development. He mentioned that since taking office in 2017, Mr. Tecku had been instrumental in implementing many policies and programs, acting as both a partner and a supportive colleague.

Testimonies of Mr. Tecku's impact came from various figures, including Presiding Member James Adaboh, local chiefs (Nananom), staff of the Assembly, and the resident pastor of the Global Evangelical Church.

In an emotional speech, accompanied by his wife Regina Tecku, Mr. Tecku expressed gratitude to the MCE, MP, local chiefs, Assembly members, and the media for their support. He also thanked his family and church, attributing his success to humility and a commitment to professionalism. He advised civil servants to be neutral and apolitical, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the job's ethics.

Mr. Tecku's career began on May 7, 1964, in Dzodze, Volta Region. He joined the Civil Service in 2001, initially posted to Tamale as an Assistant Engineer. Through hard work, he was later assigned to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly as a Development Engineer in 2013, then to Obuasi as the head of the Works department in 2015. He was promoted to Acting Municipal Coordinating Director for Asante Akim South Municipal Assembly in 2022, and returned to Obuasi in 2023 as the substantive Coordinating Director until his retirement.

The ceremony celebrated Mr. Tecku’s remarkable career and contributions to the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, highlighting the legacy of dedication and excellence he leaves behind.