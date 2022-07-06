BECE candidates of State Preparatory School sacked over fees

Over 50 final year students of the State Preparatory School, a private educational institution in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality have been sacked over non-payment of stay-in fees.

According to reports, each student is expected to cough out GH¢1,400 to facilitate their stay-in.

The payment was to enable the final year students study and prepare well while on campus ahead of their final Basic Education Certificate and Examination, (BECE).

Reports also indicates that, the decision was arrived at a meeting between the authorities of the school.

However, despite operating on a 'No School Fees' for over a decade, each final year students had to pay GH¢500 and GH¢300 as mock and BECE registration fees respectively.

The incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, 5th July, 2022 has been described as unethical and unprofessional by some guardians of the students.

"We don't understand what the teachers did, is it compulsory to pay that amount (GH¢1,400)? We are not happy with their decision.

"They should allow our children to learn so they write the exams and pass for us, we don't have enough money to pay," a parent stated.

Others also expressed their displeasure and urged the authorities to rescind their decision.

In light of this, the authorities have agreed to allow students to sit for their mock and BECE exams despite the non-payment of their stay-in fees.