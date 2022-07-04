Guinea Bissau President elected new ECOWAS chair, takes over from Akufo-Addo

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Embalo has been elected as new chair of the ECOWAS for the next one year.

He was elected at Sunday's Summit [3 July 2022] to succeed Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, who held the position for almost two years.

Gambia's Omar Alieu Touray was also introduced as the new President of the ECOWAS Commission replacing Cote d'Ivoire's Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, who has served a four-year mandate with an extension of three months and 10 days ending 10th July.

Brou assumes office as Governor of the Central Bank of West African States, BCEAO on Monday.

Touray heads a seven-member Commission in a region dogged by insecurity & political instability with three of ECOWAS 15 member States under army rule.

Embalo survived a coup attempt early this year.