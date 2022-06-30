ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.06.2022 Headlines

Arise Ghana demo: Two officers who sustained injuries during chaos undergo emergency surgery

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Arise Ghana demo: Two officers who sustained injuriesduring chaos undergo emergency surgery
30.06.2022 LISTEN

Two of the Police officers that sustained injuries during the violent incident on day one of the Arise Ghana demonstration have undergone emergency surgery.

This has been announced by an official statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Police have disclosed that the number of injured police officers has increased from 12 to 15.

“The number of officers who were injured during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration, increased from twelve (12) to fifteen (15). All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital with two (2) undergoing emergency surgery.

“We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital,” parts of a statement from the Ghana Police Service have said today.

It adds, “The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ahafo: Car crash kills 7 at Sankore
30.06.2022 | Headlines
Ghana left with no other option than return to IMF – Mahama
30.06.2022 | Headlines
National Cathedral: See how much and which churches have donated towards the project
30.06.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line