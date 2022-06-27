ModernGhana logo
Yendi MP to roll out program to tackle gender inequality in farming

By Fuseini Safianu || Contributor
The MP for Yendi Hon. Farouk Mahama is set to outdoor an agriculture program in his constituency in the coming days to assist women to venture into agriculture as a way of mitigating the gender inequality in the sector.

About 80 percent of the world's food is produced by small-scale farming. women make up on average 43 percent of the agricultural labor in developing countries.

Equalizing the gap of gender inequality in this sector by supporting the women farmers with training and farm inputs would boost agriculture output in the world.

In this maiden launch of the program, the legislature through his NGO would be supporting over 200 women within the Eastern corridor of northern Ghana with training and farm inputs.

In his wisdom, he believes the program would have far-reaching benefits to the women farmers, their families and the communities in a long run.

