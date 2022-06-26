WARNING: this poem has children’s content
Which may offend many adults.
This poem is about how to officially hand over your brain.
It will show you how to save your thoughts into folders,
And where to go for thought-rations
When you run out of thought-coupons
So, you can think properly in Ghana.
It is about how we garner
Fellow Ghanaians into a thinking box
That is outside any cultural shocks.
This poem is about saving our minds
From the season’s reasoning
So, we can think alike
And march forward
In all ways backward
Into the glorious past
So, we make our nation
Great and wrong.
This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
Before the official deadline
So, we can extend the timeline
Of his lifeline
For our online and offline
Services and businesses.
It is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
So, he can touch our hearts and raise money
To find accommodation for his father
At Ridge in Accra.
This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
So, he can teach our country how to walk on water
During the Annual Festival of Flood Waters in our Capital,
And glorify his name in the National Cathedral.
This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
So, he can finally lift that loin cloth
And show us the hammer in his Jewish tool box
And its manufacturer’s manual
That contains instructions
And examples of all the
Proper and improper
Nouns of names and games
And life choices and voices
Of genders whose agendas
Engender or endanger
Our nation’s health and safety.
This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
So, he can download for parliament
And our contemporary pharisees,
A new app that monitors and sees
Where we put our fingers,
Whose rod and staff our pussycats must properly play with,
All spelt out with utmost clarity,
So fellow Ghanaians, out of Christian charity
Shall once and for all,
Be able to key in anybody’s name
And travel back into time on their lifeline,
And scoop all the stray sperm
From the legs and eggs of mothers
Whose gifts from God will not become straight.
This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
So, he can understand
The Twi Bible
The Twi prophets
Their Profits
And their prophecies and processes
And procedures and pronouncements
And projects and their powers,
And show him how to lift up holy hands
And dance properly to the noise
We make in his father’s house.
This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus
So, he can use it to travel to Germany
As Africa’s first e-passport
To do us the honors and present Josef Goebbels
With the prestigious Bawumia Award
For Lies and Propaganda.
This poem has children’s content
And may offend many adults.
By Amarkine Amarteifio. Copyright.14th June 2022.
[email protected]