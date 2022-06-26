WARNING: this poem has children’s content

Which may offend many adults.

This poem is about how to officially hand over your brain.

It will show you how to save your thoughts into folders,

And where to go for thought-rations

When you run out of thought-coupons

So, you can think properly in Ghana.

It is about how we garner

Fellow Ghanaians into a thinking box

That is outside any cultural shocks.

This poem is about saving our minds

From the season’s reasoning

So, we can think alike

And march forward

In all ways backward

Into the glorious past

So, we make our nation

Great and wrong.

This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

Before the official deadline

So, we can extend the timeline

Of his lifeline

For our online and offline

Services and businesses.

It is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

So, he can touch our hearts and raise money

To find accommodation for his father

At Ridge in Accra.

This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

So, he can teach our country how to walk on water

During the Annual Festival of Flood Waters in our Capital,

And glorify his name in the National Cathedral.

This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

So, he can finally lift that loin cloth

And show us the hammer in his Jewish tool box

And its manufacturer’s manual

That contains instructions

And examples of all the

Proper and improper

Nouns of names and games

And life choices and voices

Of genders whose agendas

Engender or endanger

Our nation’s health and safety.

This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

So, he can download for parliament

And our contemporary pharisees,

A new app that monitors and sees

Where we put our fingers,

Whose rod and staff our pussycats must properly play with,

All spelt out with utmost clarity,

So fellow Ghanaians, out of Christian charity

Shall once and for all,

Be able to key in anybody’s name

And travel back into time on their lifeline,

And scoop all the stray sperm

From the legs and eggs of mothers

Whose gifts from God will not become straight.

This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

So, he can understand

The Twi Bible

The Twi prophets

Their Profits

And their prophecies and processes

And procedures and pronouncements

And projects and their powers,

And show him how to lift up holy hands

And dance properly to the noise

We make in his father’s house.

This poem is about getting a Ghana Card for Jesus

So, he can use it to travel to Germany

As Africa’s first e-passport

To do us the honors and present Josef Goebbels

With the prestigious Bawumia Award

For Lies and Propaganda.

This poem has children’s content

And may offend many adults.

By Amarkine Amarteifio. Copyright.14th June 2022.

[email protected]