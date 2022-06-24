My people need me so I will become Ghana's President 12years time — Michael Blankson confirms political ambition

Ghanaian-born US-based comedian and entrepreneur, Michael Blankson has finally confirmed his political ambition despite being an American citizen.

Before this statement, the comedian already revealed in a series of social media posts that he wants to become the President of Ghana.

His reason is that being President will help him solve the problems the citizens are facing in the country.

“Looks like I’m going to prepare myself to run for President in 12 yrs. I think the people need me," he tweeted on June 13, 2022.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show on the Accra-based GTV on Friday, June 24, 2022, Mr. Blankson reaffirmed this earlier tweet with the explanation that he cares about the country.

According to him, the people of Ghana believe in him so much that he can run for Ghana's President someday.

“What I believe I think when running for president is that people have to want you. You can’t just be like I want to be a president. You know, people will have to get a feeling that, they need you. Mike, we need you, we like what you believe in, we like what you are doing, and we know you could be a great president. You’ve, you seem to care about us, to care about everybody and I think that is what a real president is all about man. It’s caring about everybody.

“Like sometimes, I get up and I’m like ha. I look outside like, my goodness, when is this building finishing, when are they gonna finish this? why is the street look like this? why is this man outside, taking bath outside? why didn’t he has a bathroom? Like why? why? why?. You know, I mean like why? you know. And I think that’s what the ‘Presidentship’ thing is about the people”, he stated

Talking about whether he is ready to let go of his American citizenship, he revealed he is ever ready to do so and become Ghana’s president as he has always been striving for the development of Africa.

“…Aww man, I don’t, I don’t care about American citizenship…I was in America for over 30-something years and I just became a citizen like six months ago. You know, I don’t try to fight so hard to get it because, you know, in America especially, in this new era, it’s all about being different. People like difference and I have been claiming ‘Africanism’ since day one,” he noted.