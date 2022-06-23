Supreme Court sets July 27 to deliver judgment on case on payment of salaries to spouses of President, Vice

The Supreme Court has deferred the judgment on the case challenging the payment of salaries to spouses of the President and Vice president to July 27, 2022.

This will be the second time the apex court is adjourning the ruling of the case which was filed by South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP) Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor , Builsa South MP Dr Clement Apak and a former MP for Odododiodio, Frederick Nii Commey.

When the case was called on Wednesday June 22, Court clerks announced the next adjournment day for the judgment

The three plaintiffs argue that the recommendations by the Prof Ntiamoah Committee regarding payment of salaries, allowances towards the spouses were unconstitutional.

Lead counsel, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, noted that the 1st and 2nd Ladies are not Article 71 Office Holders and hence prayed the Supreme Court to declare those portions of the Committee's report relating to them as unconstitutional, as such, null, void, and of no effect.

The MPs and private citizen are seeking eight reliefs from the Supreme Court:

A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee appointed by the President under Article 71(1), only had jurisdiction to make recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of Article 71 office holders under the 1992 Constitution. A further declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee had no jurisdiction, mandate or authority to make any recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of persons other than persons specified under Article 71 of 1992 Constitution. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee exceeded its jurisdiction, mandate and authority when it purported to make recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. A further declaration that the recommendations of the Committee, to the extent that it pertains to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, are null, void and of no effect. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the Constitution, 1992, spouses of the President and the Vice President are not Article 71 office holders for the purposes of receipt of wages and emoluments. An order declaring the recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries and allowances payable to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana as unconstitutional and void. An order restraining the President of the Republic of Ghana or any other arm, ministry, department or agency of the Executive, from implementing any recommendations of the Prof Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee which pertains to the 1st Lady and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. Any further Order(s) or direction(s) as this Honourable Court may deem necessary.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana