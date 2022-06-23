GHS worried over rise in COVID-19 infection among children

The Ghana Health Service has expressed worry over the rate at which children between the ages of 0 and 15 are contracting COVID-19 in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the service, data available indicates cases involving children in Accra have increased from 18 percent to 20 percent in June.

Ghana currently has 1,308 active cases of the virus, of which 1,023 are in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the press, the Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, said Ghanaians must find ways to protect children as they are not cleared to be vaccinated.

“Something has to be done as far as the protection of children is concerned because they are also not vaccinated to give them the protection they need,” he said.

In total, Ghana has recorded 164,541 cases with 1,448 deaths.

Ghana has also administered 16,752,032 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Children, however, are not part of the vaccinated groups yet.

The health service has said there are 7.2 million people fully vaccinated, representing 22 percent of the population.

Over one million people have received booster shots of the vaccine.

Over 10 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

