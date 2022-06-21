Bono Region: Man found dead in Berekum

Residents of Berekum near Asuo-Bomosadu Timber Sawmill (ABTS) in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region are calling on police to investigate the death of a young man.

He was found dead along the Berekum-Dormaa Highway, Monday June 20, 2022, around 6am.

The residents said they suspect foul play in the death and want police to unravel the circumstances under which the young man died.

They believe he was attacked and beaten by robbers and later killed.

Report indicates the deceased traveled from the Upper West Region to Berekum to hustle when he passed on.

Some tricycle commonly called ‘Pragyia’ riders around the place disclosed that they saw the deceased a day before the incident, sitting beside a Rural Bank in Berekum roundabout called Kaaseman.

They are therefore shocked to hear the sad news.

Checks on his body reveal swollen upper arm and feet.

However, some residents of the area suspect foul play in the case and are calling on the police to investigate it thoroughly.

---Daily Guide