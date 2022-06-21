Gomoa Central DCE laments poor road network in his District

21.06.2022 LISTEN

Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has commended President Akufo Addo for improved infrastructure development in his district.

He has therefore urged the Ghanaians to rally behind President Akufo-Addo led NPP Government to lift the image of the country to a higher height.

According to the Gomoa Central DCE, his District has seen unprecedented infrastructure development in every sector of the economy thus gradually eradicating poverty-related hardships among the people.

"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP government is a blessing to those of us in the Gomoa Central District.

"We are seeing a tremendous amount of infrastructure development at every Community ranging from Health Facilities, School infrastructure, Improved methods of farming, Provision of social amenities like an extension of electricity supply, Livelihood support for Persons With Disability and bursary tertiary students among others.

"Our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah is a development-oriented personality who is also doing everything within her power to ensure total development in Gomoa Central. But my major headache is poor road network which is seriously affecting the local economy in Gomoa Central.

"Our major roads that could boost the local economy are in a deplorable state, even though drivers ply on them, they do so at a high cost to commuters," he stated.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo said this when he visited the ongoing construction of the Agenda 111 hospital at Gomoa Afransi recently.

Works were progressing steadily and had created job opportunities for a sizeable number of the youth in the District and beyond.

Site workers and their officers were seen working assiduously on various assigned duties to ensure the early completion of the project on time.

Three Companies made up of China State Hauling Construction, Top International Construction and Macdon Construction Limited have been tasked to complete the project in an estimated 18 months duration.

"All these development projects are being provided to make lives meaningful to the people, yet the road network is becoming a minus one, to the numerous effort being put in place to cushion our people economically.

Gomoa Ayensuadze to Gomoa Abaasa, Gomoa Nsuem to Awumbrew, Gomoa Achiase to Gomoa Dahom and Gomoa Lome to Nduem is becoming an eyesore to the District.

Through the instrumentality of Hon. Naana Eyiah, these roads have been awarded to contractors but unfortunately, they have been abandoned making it extremely difficult for farmers and commuters to transport their produce and products.

Other trunk roads that could support smooth transportation of goods and services are also in the same situation.

From Gomoa Afransi to Apam, Gomoa Jukwa to Winneba Junction, especially Jukwa to Gomoa Brofoyedur, Gomoa Afransi through Agona Bobikuma to Mankessim and Gomoa Afransi to Agona Swedru.

"I want to appeal to our Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marygold Assan, Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Amoako Atta and the Central Government to as a matter of urgency come to 'Mecedonia' and help us. Even though we are doing our best to reshape them, our best is not enough," the DCE noted.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo further disclosed that the Assembly was sensitizing people on how they could access the YouStart programme that has been introduced to assist people financially to expand their businesses.

He said over 60 people made up of entrepreneurs, National Service Personnel, NABCO personnel and other businesses have been sensitized with others to benefit from the sensitization outreach before the programme takes off.

" Am leading the facilitators to sensitize them on how to access the Youstart fund on the internet. Because it is a new programme, they need to understand the procedure to access it," Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated.