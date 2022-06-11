World Oceans Day 2022: Revitalization-Collective Action For The Ocean

11.06.2022 LISTEN

To restore our oceans to health, we need to protect more ocean places. Our country is blessed with sandy beaches, rocky bays, towering sea cliffs and an astonishing variety of ocean wildlife along our shores. Yet there are challenges.

The previous administration pushed for oil and gas drilling in some portions of our coastal waters. Species from the right whale in the Atlantic to the southern resident in the pacific are staring at extinction.

And too little of our ocean is protected. We should do all we can to protect our oceans and the wildlife that lives in them.

From Accra to Takoradi, our country is blessed with beautiful coasts and abundant ocean wildlife. These are the beaches where families and friends come together, where kids experience what our elders and chiefs called the “continual miracle” of the sea. These are the waters where seals surf the waves, sea turtles patrol the reefs, and great whales migrate up and down our coasts. They remind us, as Rachel Carson did, that “in every curving beach, in every grain of sand, there is a story of the earth.”

Offshore oil and gas drilling is a direct threat to the coastal waters and wildlife we love. As a passionate citizen of our mother Ghana.

I feel strongly that our shores still need serious protection against oil spillage, and more importantly plastic waste. A serious debate ought to be started about the impact of oil exploration at our shores and the adverse impact on our coastal areas in terms of health and the bio diversity at these shores. Human activities are to be blamed for the loss of the beauty our existing coastal situation. Today is World Ocean Day.

As we celebrate it today in 2022, I would hope that key industries and governmental agencies that play a huge role in the management of coastal related matters ought to take our ocean very serious. Before you take a plastic bag, kindly think of the beauty of our beaches, the wildlife at the sea and the fact that too many loads of plastics in Ghana end up at the shore.

In an age of remarkable advances in energy conservation and renewable energy technologies, at a time when global warming poses an existential threat to future generations, sacrificing our beaches and ocean wildlife is no longer, if it ever was, the price we must pay for progress. That’s not a world we have to live in anymore. Nor is it the future our children deserve.

Dr. Adomako Kissi

Member of Parliament

Anyaa Sowutuom

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FMOnline. com