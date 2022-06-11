Bono Regional Minister Calls On Public Officers To Mentor Newly Recruit-Dormaa East

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has called on Senior Public Officers to offer mentorship as well as guidance and counsel to their subordinates usually juniors and newly recruit to help promote and sustain professional development for the benefit of national development.

She explained that usually, these protégés have barely any experience since what is done on the job, mostly, differs from what is studied at the schools and lending a helping hand to acquire the requisite skills needed for the job will go a long way to build the nation.

The Minister made the call when she met Heads of Departments and staff of the Dormaa East District Assembly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 during her visit to the District.

The visit was also to enable her, discuss security issues with the District Security Committee (DISEC), commission some completed projects across the district, and assess the state of others in progress.

In her discussions with the assembly staff at the meeting, the Minister also appealed to junior staff especially mentees and newly recruits to eschew every form of pride in their dealings with the experienced officers to create an atmosphere; healthy enough for openness, guidance and the goodwill to train.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene advised workers to continuously add value to themselves by upgrading their certificates, ensure responsible lifestyles and maintain good interpersonal relationships with both family and others in order to guarantee a better future.

The Bono Regional Chief Director, Mr. Andrew Nawil Okuma, encouraged public workers to be optimistic and neutral in the discharge of duties. He as well advised them to be regular, on time and ensure integrity in order to make the most out of the little for a better Ghana.

The minister commissioned a 4 unit and a 3unit classroom blocks at Presbyterian Primary A and at Methodist Primary respectively in Wamfie. At Wamanafo she cut the sod for the opening of a new lorry station.

She did the inspection of an earth dam project at Nsresresu, CHPS Compound project at Asuotiano and the Dormaa Akwamu Police Station Project all underway in the District.