LGBT billboard didn't go through due process; it was illegally mounted – Advertising Association

The Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Francis Dadzie has indicated that the LGBT+ billboard causing controversy in town did not go through due process before it was mounted.

Last week, a billboard portraying LGBT was seen in the capital on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

Today, the billboard has become the talk of town after Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George demanded its removal by the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with Citi News this evening, AAG Executive Director Francis Dadzie has stressed that the MP and any other person that calls for the pulling down of the billboard has a case.

According to him, the LGBT billboard just like almost 80% of billboards seen in town did not go through the right processes.

“It didn’t go through the process. I know that it didn’t go through the process. It is required that any billboard that goes through that process will have a sticker on the board as to who owns the billboard. In the situation that we find ourselves in it, it’ll obvious that it did not go through that process,” Francis Dadzie noted.

The AAG Director added, “The advertising standards and code of ethics says a billboard must be legal, must be decent, must take into consideration the country’s own cultural practices when you are putting up such things. This did not go through that process.”

Meanwhile, information gathered this evening indicates that the LGBT billboard has finally been pulled down.