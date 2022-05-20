Nkoranza youth court case: Police have proven that TV sets are more important than human life – MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza South, Hon. Emmanuel Agyekum has expressed disappointment how protesters in his Constituency have been denied bail while the killers of two people are left to go free.

Today, four people who were arrested for taking part in the protest against the killing of Albert Donkor were arraigned before court and charged with offenses relating to destroying property including a television set and parts of a vehicle.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Hon. Emmanuel Agyekum has expressed his disappointment with the proceedings in court where there was no mention of the two people killed in Nkoranza.

According to him, it is shocking how television sets are made to seem more important than human lives.

“The only thing that was mentioned in court today were flat-screen television, a pickup truck that was destroyed, and a couple of things. No human being was mentioned. So it is clear that flat-screen televisions are important that human beings in this country.

“In as much as destroying a television is not right, how can you say killing two human beings is also right? In a civilized world killing human beings, those people would have rather been arrested. This is the first time that I got to know flat-screen television sets are more important than human beings,” the MP for Nkoranza South Hon. Emmanuel Agyekum bemoaned.

The MP stressed that the people in his constituency are unhappy and will not relent until the killers of Albert Donkor and any other person killed in his Constituency are made to face justice.

He disclosed that leading members of the constituency are meeting today to plan for a demonstration next week Thursday.

“We as a community we are still not happy. We have been asking for Justice and the Justice is not coming so we are advising ourselves and we are going to write to the police and next week we are planning to have another demonstration.

“We want to know how Albert was killed and we want the whole world to know,” Hon. Emmanuel Agyekum indicated.