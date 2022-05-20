ModernGhana logo
Police begin processes to relocate Cheddar’s tigers to an appropriate facility

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has announced that efforts are being made to relocate the tigers at the residence of Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar to an appropriate facility.

The Greater Accra Regional Police started investigations into the wild animals on Thursday after some residents made a report, insisting that they are living in fear.

Following preliminary investigations, the Police established that a resident in a gated community at Osu is keeping two tigers under lock in a cage in his house.

Since then, the Police have reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.

Meanwhile, a special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security in the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated.

“We wish to thank members of the public for bringing this matter to our attention. Whiles investigations continue, we would like to entreat all residents within the community to remain calm as we work with our stakeholders to ensure their safety,” a Police press release signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso of the Regional Public Affairs Unit in Accra has said.

Below is a copy of the Police press release:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
