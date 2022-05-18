ModernGhana logo
Police arrest three over clash with Nkoranza protesters

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three more suspects over a clash with angry protesters in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, bringing the total arrests over the rising tensions in the community to five.

The Police however says it is on a manhunt for other suspects whose actions led to the destruction of police facilities in Nkoronza.

One suspect involved in the disturbances has also been re-arrested. The suspect was part of persons earlier arrested but had escaped lawful custody.

The youth of Nkoranza on Tuesday destroyed police vehicles leaving six persons injured.

Six suspects who were in custody also escaped as a result of the chaos that ensued at the police locations

But the latest statement from the police noted that it “continues to be in firm control of the situation at the Nkoranza and its environs where peace, law, and order have been restored.”

It added that its strategic operational contingency plan and the deployment of the police personnel on the ground in handling the situation.

Casualties

One person is reported dead after the clashes. Two more injuries have been recorded bringing the total number of casualties to eight. Two persons have been discharged while five are still receiving treatment.

The youth of the area are alleging that Albert Donkor was killed by some police officers who picked him from his home into a private vehicle after the deceased raised alarm that he had seen an officer involved in a robbery operation.

But the police service insists that the deceased was rather an armed robbery suspect who was killed in an anti-robbery operation.

The rampaging youth gathered as a result of the press statement released by the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, concerning the death of Mr. Donkor.

The youth burnt car tyres on the streets of Nkoransa to register their displeasure, as the police later fired several warning shots to disperse them.

---citinewsroom

