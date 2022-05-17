I've never been against Akufo-Addo’s gov’t but I believe the president must be impeached – Oliver

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Leader of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has called for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allegedly using national security to attack citizens of the country.

Speaking during an engagement on Metro TV, the Convener for the pressure group stressed that he has nothing against the ruling government and does not detest H.E Akufo-Addo.

He argued that he is only looking to defend the Constitution of the country. He said although President Akufo-Addo cannot be trialed while he is still in office, processes should be started for his impeachment for going contrary to the country’s Constitution.

“I have never been against this government but I do have reached a point where I think that the current President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] needs to be impeached and I’m not against him because I’m much more for the constitution….because he [Akufo-Addo] used national security folks to attack the citizens of this country.

“This is the highest level of attack on our constitutional values and I don’t think that we should take any of these for granted,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor stressed.

The #FixTheCountry convener added, “In fact when the funeral [of Sir John] was held which broke the Covid 19 restrictions that the president and other highest persons of government were involved in, I made a formal complaint to the police and listed them and said, unfortunately, our constitution says the president cannot be tried whiles in office but you can investigate the president waiting for him to be impeached. You can investigate the crime.”

Oliver Barker-Vormawor despite his recent ordeal with the Police, says he is determined to defend Ghana’s Constitution.

He is still in Court where he has been charged with treason felony for a post on social media where he said he will stage a coup himself if Parliament goes ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).