ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ho: PAC begins sitting over 2018 Auditor General's Report

General News Ho: PAC begins sitting over 2018 Auditor General's Report
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has commenced sitting in Ho to consider the 2018 Auditor General's report on District Assemblies and public institutions in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions.

The six-day sitting is being held at the Volta Serene Hotel after a courtesy call on the Regional Minister on Monday.

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Committee said during the courtesy call, that the regional tours would save cost, and help bring together local expertise and resources.

He said the PAC had taken the stance to increase referrals of defaulters to the Attorney General's (AG) office for possible prosecution, adding that it would help increase deterrence and ensure public servants “do the right thing”.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, underscored the importance of the Committee, and the stakeholders, including the Regional Coordinating Council, would monitor and ensure a successful process.

He said the VRCC would also help to ensure that the institutions concerned adhered to the recommendations and were duly reformed.

The Committee began the session with pre-tertiary institutions, some of which were referred to the AG's Office for prosecutorial advice.

GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Bring back Osagyefo Barge to Jomoro—Nzema youth to Gov't
16.05.2022 | General News
Mahama extends deepest condolence to the people of UAE over death of President Sheikh Khalifa
16.05.2022 | General News
Social Welfare staff in Sunyani receives Honorary Doctor of Humanity
16.05.2022 | General News
CLOGSAG members back to work after neutrality allowance strike
16.05.2022 | General News
Bawumia, Kenya President, others win top awards at 2022 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards
16.05.2022 | General News
African Court engages UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
15.05.2022 | General News
Morocco commiserate with UAE over death of President
15.05.2022 | General News
Government opens Nungua Plastic Collection Centre
13.05.2022 | General News
Ursula Owusu cautions public against cyber security threats
13.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line