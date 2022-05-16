New designs for major drains completed to tackle Accra’s flooding – GARID

16.05.2022 LISTEN

The Drainage Engineer on the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development project (GARID), Kojo Badu Keelson, says some major drains have been earmarked for works after the June rains.

He said the move is part of efforts to tackle the perennial flooding that occurs in Accra.

According to him, the Ministry for Works and Housing is currently inspecting the designs and after approval, contractors will be brought in to begin construction.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Keelson indicated that but for the onset of the rains, the project could have commenced earlier.

“We have the Achimota drain, the Circle drain and the Kaneshie drain. Engineers have done their designs and they are being checked [by the ministry]. After they have been accepted by the Ministry, they will be costed and we'll procure a contractor who would begin the construction,” he said.

Residents in parts of Accra over the weekend demanded an immediate action to address the flooding experienced in their communities any time it rains.

A weekend downpour saw several areas including Kaneshie flooded with vehicles unable to use the main road as a result of rushing flood waters.

Previous efforts by the government to address the issue of flooding has included dredging the major drains at Circle and Alajo, but that does not seem to fix the problem permanently as the drains get chocked again not long after they have been dredged.

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development project is to improve flood risk and solid waste management in the Odaw River basin and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted flood-prone low-income communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The initial phase of the project covers a five-year period, 2020-2025.

It is funded by the World Bank and has been designed to address most of the flood-related challenges.

By Jonas Nyabor