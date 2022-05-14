ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo appoints Dubik Mahama new ECG MD

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Lawyer Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama as the new Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He takes over from Kwame Agyeman-Budu who went on statutory retirement since last Thursday May 12, 2022.

Earlier, a circular signed by Ms Cynthia Amartey, Director in-charge of Human Resources at ECG, on Thursday announced the appointment of Jones Ofori–Addo, as acting Managing Director pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

However, the Presidency in a letter dated May 13, 2022 announced the appointment of Lawyer Samuel Mahama as the new ECG boss.

Government thereby directed the Energy Ministry to trigger the necessary modalities to facilitate Samuel Dubik Mahama's regularisation in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the regulations of ECG.

Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama previously worked as a non-executive director at GIHOC Distilleries, Country representative for Gulfsouth Forest Products, Partner at Dubik & Associates, Wilkins Engineering among others.

Samuel Mahama was a ECG Board Member prior to his appointment.

—DGN online

